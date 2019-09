The U.S. Olympic Committee posted a series of videos featuring former and current Olympic athletes doing their best British accents.



This is their way of saying thanks to London for hosting the 2012 Olympic games, apparently.

Watch U.S. Olympic athletes hilariously fail at British accents:

