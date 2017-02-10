Muslim-American Olympian who won bronze in Rio says she was detained for two hours at an airport and doesn't know why

Ibtihaj Muhammad made history in Rio over the summer when she became the first female Muslim-American to medal at the Olympics for the United States. She was also the first American to compete in a hijab, and won bronze in the team saber competition.

On Tuesday, Muhammad, who is a New Jersey native and Duke University alumna, told Popsugar that she was recently detained for two hours at an airport.

Muhammad was asked whether she knew anyone personally who had been affected by Donald Trump’s executive order, which barred immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country.

“Well, I personally was held at Customs for two hours just a few weeks ago,” she said. “I don’t know why. I can’t tell you why it happened to me, but I know that I’m Muslim. I have an Arabic name. And even though I represent Team USA and I have that Olympic hardware, it doesn’t change how you look and how people perceive you.”

“Unfortunately, I know that people talk about this having a lot to do with these seven countries in particular, but I think the net is cast a little bit wider than we know,” Muhammad added. “And I’m included in that as a Muslim woman who wears a hijab.”

It is unclear from Muhammad’s answer whether this happened to her before or after Trump’s executive order.

