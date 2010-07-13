US Oil Supply Growth Set To Shrink Dramatically In 2011

The IEA is out with its latest monthly energy outlook, and for the most part there’s nothing too significant.



Here are the key comments regarding global demand:

Global oil demand for 2011 is expected to rise by +1.6% or +1.3 mb/d year‐on‐year to 87.8 mb/d.

This is based on IMF economic assumptions (World Economic Outlook, April 2010), which see global

economic growth reaching +4.3% in 2011, compared with +4.1% in 2010 (this report does not

integrate the last IMF partial update, released at the time of writing). It also assumes that global oil

prices will average $79.40/bbl in nominal terms, and that oil intensity will decline by 2.6%. Oil demand

growth in 2011 is expected to be driven entirely by non‐OECD countries (+3.8% or +1.6 mb/d), while

the OECD is projected to resume its gentle decline (‐0.5% or ‐0.2 mb/d). Moreover, given the

prevailing structure of economic activity, with government stimuli favouring energy‐intensive sectors,

growth will be led by distillates, LPG/naphtha, and gasoline. The global oil demand outlook for 2010

remains largely unchanged at 86.5 mb/d (+2.1% or +1.8 mb/d versus 2009).

Meanwhile, this map of global supply changes is in fact interesting, especially as it shows how quickly supply growth in the US has topped off.

Photo: IEA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.