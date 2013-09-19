US Oil Production Surged To A 24-Year High Last Week

U.S. oil production surged to 7.7 million barrels a day last week, according to the EIA.

It’s the most in 24 years:

Here’s what it looks like zoomed in showing it keeps going straight vertical.

And the domestic shale boom continues to reduce U.S. exposure to the overseas oil market.

Here’s what the latest imports data looks like — at 9.5 million barrels a day, it’s the lowest level since at least 1992:

