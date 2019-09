The Great American shale boom rolls on.

U.S. oil production is now at levels last seen in September of 1988, according to new EIA data.

The four-week average climbed to 8,041,000 barrels a day, or about 234,000 barrels a month. That’s up from a prior 8,020,000 barrels a day four-week average.

Chart:

