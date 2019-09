The EIA says US oil production hit 7.61 million barrels a day last week.

That’s the most since October 1989.

In case you didn’t know, there’s a shale boom going on.

But moving weekly average production is also influenced by prices, and since Aug. 21 WTI futures are up 6.53%. They’re up 1.23% today to more than $US110.

Here’s the chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.