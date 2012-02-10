A Mossad Trained Muslim Terror Cell Is Killing Iran's Scientists

Aftermath of assasination

Photo: AP

The string of attacks that have plagued Iran’s nuclear scientists have left the world wondering who was responsible.Mossad has been the name most bandied about, the Israeli secret service is renown for its bold attacks abroad that have brought down some of Israel’s most prominent enemies, and it looks like they’re behind these attacks as well. Way behind.



US officials told Richard Engel and Robert Windrem at MSNBC News that Mossad is training, financing and equipping the Iranian dissident group the People’s Mujahedin of Iran.

The People’s Mujahedin is a designated U.S. terror group, accused of killing American servicemembers and contractors in the 1970s, and helping take the U.S. embassy in 1979, before breaking with the Iranian mullahs in 1980.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity, saying the White House is aware of the killing campaign, but is not involved.

The Iranians say they know that Mossad and the People’s Mujahedin are responsible. From NBC:

“The relation is very intricate and close,” said Mohammad Javad Larijani, a senior aide to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, speaking of the MEK and Israel. “They (Israelis) are paying … the Mujahedin. Some of their (MEK) agents … (are) providing Israel with information. And they recruit and also manage logistical support.”

Moreover, he said, the Mossad, the Israeli secret service, is training MEK members in Israel on the use of motorcycles and small bombs. In one case, he said, Mossad agents built a replica of the home of an Iranian nuclear scientist so that the assassins could familiarise themselves with the layout prior to the attack.

Iran gleaned most of what it knows of the conspiracy from a thwarted assassin it captured in 2010 and the materials he carried. Iranian television broadcast that interrogation and it’s online here.

The People’s Mujahedin says the accusations are “absolutely false.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.