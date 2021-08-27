US officials gave a list of Afghan evacuees to the Taliban, which critics fear could be used as a ‘kill list,’ report says

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

US officials handed a list of Afghans seeking to flee the country to the Taliban, Politico reported.

One defense official told the outlet it could be used as a “kill list.”

Thousands of Afghans are trying to flee Taliban rule, prompting chaos and terror at the airport.

US officials gave the Taliban a list of names of Afghans and Americans to be allowed access to Kabul’s airport, with critics saying the militant group could use it in retribution attacks, Politico reported.

The joint diplomatic and military team organizing the evacuations of US citizens and vulnerable Afghans handed oer the list to the Taliban as operations were underway, sources told the outlet.

The Taliban had set up a ring around Kabul’s airport after seizing the capital city and the country’s presidential palace on August 15, and the list was designed to facilitate access through Taliban checkpoints as thousands clamored to escape the country.

Military officials expressed their concern though that the information could be abused.

“Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” an anonymous defense official told Politico. “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.”

When asked about the report at a Thursday press conference, President Joe Biden said: “I can’t tell you with any certainty that there’s actually been a list of names. There may have been, but I know of no circumstances. Doesn’t mean that it didn’t exist.”

“It could very well have happened,” he said.

There have been scenes of chaos and horror at Kabul airport since the Taliban seized power, and western nations have struggled to evacuate thousands of Afghan refugees and their own citizens from the country by the August 31 deadline for a full military withdrawal.

On Thursday, two explosions went off near Kabul’s airport, killing at least 95 Afghans and US service members. ISIS-K, the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. The US has also blamed the group.

A complex situation has developed in which US officials are concerned about the Taliban targeting Afghan refugees attempting to flee the country, but are also dependent on the group to screen out ISIS-K terrorists from gaining access to the airport.

Reports have emerged of Taliban militants hunting down Afghans who have worked with western organisations to extract revenge.

Biden has defended enlisting the Taliban to provide security around the airport, and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., a top commander of US Central Command, said the US would remain reliant on the Taliban on the airport perimeter to guard against future ISIS attacks.

Experts have criticized the Biden administration for allowing the US to be dependent on the Taliban to secure safe passage to citizens, and for airport security.

Ambassador Nathan Sales, former special envoy to the coalition to defeat ISIS under President Donald Trump, told the BBC that the US decision to leave Bagram airbase, formerly its military headquarters, in early July was “monumentally incompetent” as it would have been a “much more secure” base from which to evacuate Americans and their allies.