US Calls Plan To Nuke The Oil Well 'Crazy'

With the Lower Marine Riser Package on the verge of failure, calls will get louder for BP to consider the nuclear option. That is: drill a hole, detonate a nuke, and cause the Deepwater Horizon well to collapse.

For now the government says the plan would never happen — but that could be a contrary indicator.

NYT:

Stephanie Mueller, a spokeswoman for the Energy Department, said that neither Energy Secretary Steven Chu nor anyone else was thinking about a nuclear blast under the gulf. The nuclear option was not — and never had been — on the table, federal officials said.

“It’s crazy,” one senior official said.

Government and private nuclear experts agreed that using a nuclear bomb would be not only risky technically, with unknown and possibly disastrous consequences from radiation, but also unwise geopolitically — it would violate arms treaties that the United States has signed and championed over the decades and do so at a time when President Obama is pushing for global nuclear disarmament.

It might be crazy, but so are nausea-inducing photos of oil entering the marshes >

