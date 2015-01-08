US Official Names The North Korean General Who May Have Ordered The Sony Hack

Getty Images North America Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has said at a cybersecurity conference that he suspects his North Korean counterpart to be behind the hack of Sony Pictures.

The Daily Beast reports that Clapper said during his talk at the International Conference on Cybersecurity that General Kim Youn Chol may have been behind the hack.

Clapper explained that if North Korea was behind the hack, then General Kim would have had to authorise the action.

General Kim is a four-star general in charge of North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, the organisation that Clapper claims is responsible for the Sony hack.

The speech also detailed Clapper’s 2014 trip to North Korea, where he arranged the release of two prisoners. He claimed that during his dinner with General Kim, things got so heated that the two men were jabbing their fingers into each other’s chests.

