US Offers WikiLeaker Bradley Manning A Plea Deal To Rat Out Julian Assange

Photo: AP

The US government still seems hell-bent on prosecuting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for embarrassing it.So much so that it is now said to have offered alleged WiliLeaks source Bradley Manning a plea deal for ratting out Assange.



Bradley Manning, you will recall, is the Army private who is thought to have sent WikiLeaks confidential information about America’s conduct in Iraq. Manning has been in solitary confinement in Quantico for 7 months, where he is being deprived of exercise, sheets, and a pillow.

What’s next? Will the US government start offering New York Times’ and FOX sources plea deals to get them to bring down the Sulzbergers and Murdochs? (Or have those organisations already been sufficiently muzzled that the government doesn’t have to worry about them anymore?)

More at the Independent >

