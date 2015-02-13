U.S. News: These cars are the best bang for the buck

Everyone is looking for a great deal when they step into the showroom of a car dealership. But getting a car that’s a great value extends past the price you pay at showroom. You have to consider the quality of the car, how much you’ll pay, and how much it costs to operate the vehicle in the long run.

This is exactly what U.S. News and World Report did when it came time for them to create their list of the best cars for the money. The publication took into consideration a car’s performance, safety, comfort, and reliability, but it also used TrueCar.com data to determine in the average cost of purchase. The five-year cost of ownership data came from Vincentric.

U.S. News’ list rates the best value in 21 different vehicle categories, ranging from hybrids to heavy trucks.

“With new cars selling at record prices, shopping for a car that meets both your budget and lifestyle is an overwhelming process,” U.S. News Best Cars managing editor
Jamie Page Deaton said. “The 2015 Best Cars for the Money awards help car shoppers quickly identify models that are great values and a pleasure to own.”

Honda Motor Company came away as the big winner. Its Honda and Acura brands took the top spot in six of the 21 categories.

“In recent years, Honda has focused on providing more standard features in its Honda products and sportier performance for Acura models,” Page Deaton said. “That focus has resulted in more praise from professional car critics. Consumers now have more reasons beyond value to buy a Honda or Acura.”

Subcompact Cars: 2015 Honda Fit

Compact Cars: 2015 Volkswagen Golf

Hatchbacks: 2015 Honda Golf

Sports Cars: 2015 Volkswagen GTI

Upscale Small Cars: 2015 Audi A3

Midsize Cars: 2015 Hyundai Sonata

Upscale Midsize Cars: 2015 Acura TLX

Hybrid Cars: 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Large Cars: 2015 Chevrolet Impala

Wagons: 2015 Subaru Outback

Compact SUVs: 2015 Honda CR-V

2-Row Midsize SUVs: 2015 Nissan Murano

3-Row Midsize SUVs: 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid SUVs: 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Luxury Compact SUVs: 2015 Acura RDX

Luxury 2-Row Midsize SUVs: 2015 Lexus RX 350

Luxury 3-Row Midsize SUVs: 2015 Acura MDX

Large SUVs: 2015 Mazda CX9

Minivans: 2015 Mazda 5

Compact Pickup Trucks: 2015 Chevrolet Colorado

Full Size Pickup Trucks: 2015 RAM 1500

