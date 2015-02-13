U.S. News: These cars are the best bang for the buck

Everyone is looking for a great deal when they step into the showroom of a car dealership. But getting a car that’s a great value extends past the price you pay at showroom. You have to consider the quality of the car, how much you’ll pay, and how much it costs to operate the vehicle in the long run.

This is exactly what U.S. News and World Report did when it came time for them to create their list of the best cars for the money. The publication took into consideration a car’s performance, safety, comfort, and reliability, but it also used TrueCar.com data to determine in the average cost of purchase. The five-year cost of ownership data came from Vincentric.

U.S. News’ list rates the best value in 21 different vehicle categories, ranging from hybrids to heavy trucks.

“With new cars selling at record prices, shopping for a car that meets both your budget and lifestyle is an overwhelming process,” U.S. News Best Cars managing editor

Jamie Page Deaton said. “The 2015 Best Cars for the Money awards help car shoppers quickly identify models that are great values and a pleasure to own.”

Honda Motor Company came away as the big winner. Its Honda and Acura brands took the top spot in six of the 21 categories.

“In recent years, Honda has focused on providing more standard features in its Honda products and sportier performance for Acura models,” Page Deaton said. “That focus has resulted in more praise from professional car critics. Consumers now have more reasons beyond value to buy a Honda or Acura.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.