This is the best high school in America, according to US News & World Report

It’s known for its football, its barbecue, and, more recently, having the best public high school in the America.

Dallas, Texas, is home to the best public high school in the nation, according to a new ranking by US World & News report.

The School for the Talented and Gifted, or TAG Magnet, as it is often called, is a 9th through 12th grade magnet school with 247 students.

Magnet schools have specialised curricula, and TAG Magnet has a focus on advanced placement (AP) courses. A minimum of 11 AP credits is required for students to graduate from the school.

With about 65 students per grade at TAG, and nearly 38,000 in Dallas’ school district, the admissions process is highly competitive with a 15:1 student-teacher ratio.

While TAG Magnet has rigorous requirements, students also explore non-traditional subjects through electives that expose them to research at local universities or allow them to pick up fun skills like ballroom dancing.

TAG Magnet isn’t the only stellar public high school in the Lone Star State. Two other Texas high schools cracked the top 10 ranking of the US News & World Report: the School of Science and Engineering, also located in Dallas, and Carnegie Vanguard High School in Houston.

