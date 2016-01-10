These are the healthiest diets you should try out in 2016

After choosing the top diets, US News & World Report reached out to a panel of nationally recognised experts in a number of fields including diet, nutrition, obesity, and food psychology. They rank the diets on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being minimally effective and 5 being extremely effective) for a number of categories, four of which we've included here:

1. Ability to help with short-term weight loss: The diet's ability to help you lose a significant amount of weight during the first 12 months.

2. Ability to help with long-term weight loss: The diet's ability to help you keep it off for two years or more.

3. Easiness to follow: How easy it will be to switch and stick with the diet. It focuses on the ease of initial adjustment, how full you'll feel, the taste appeal of the food, and any special requirement that might make it difficult for certain groups -- like people with diabetes.

4. Health: This is perhaps the most important category, because it tells you how safe the diets is for you. The ranking takes into account the risk of malnutrition and overly rapid weight loss. It also considers any health risks the diet may pose to specific populations, like people with high blood pressure or specific nutrient needs.

Diets evaluated for their health are further ranked from 5 = extremely safe to 1 = minimally safe.

Now, onto the rankings...