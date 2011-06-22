The U.S. Needs Pakistan More Than They Need Us

Former U.S. Ambassador to India Thomas Pickering, a veteran and highly regarded US diplomat, says that the U.S. requires Pakistan’s help more than Pakistan needs American assistance.



In an interview Tuesday with the Indian Express Pickering said:

“We tend to need Pakistan more than Pakistan needs us. That’s the current dilemma, because in many ways the United States is utterly dependent on Pakistan for logistical access to Afghanistan. In some respects this situation is paradoxical, because in my own view the United States is in Afghanistan more to avoid destabilizing Pakistan than for almost any other reason.

“It is utterly strange that at the same time that we are in Afghanistan trying to help Pakistan, the Pakistanis see our struggle against the Afghan Taliban as a struggle against erstwhile allies,” Pickering said.





