A top US health official says the US needs 300 million face masks for healthcare workers

China Daily/Reuters A medical worker in the intensive-care unit of the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, China.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the US needs at least 300 million face masks for healthcare workers as the country braces for the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Azar said the US already has 30 million but needs 270 million more.

The Trump administration sent a request to Congress for a $US2.5 billion coronavirus-relief fund to develop a vaccine, protective equipment, and response measures.

Honeywell brand N95 masks cost at least $US12.40 per mask, so the entire allocated budget would not be enough to afford the extra masks – let alone any other supplementary protective gear like hazmat suits and goggles.

More than 3,000 medical workers in China – the epicentre of the outbreak – have been infected by the virus.

N95 respirators are not the best way for everyday people to prevent infection because they can’t fully filter out the airborne coronavirus particles, but they are recommended for healthcare professionals.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said the prevalence of the disease could worsen and that it “might be bad.”

The Trump administration sent a request to Congress for a $US2.5 billion coronavirus-relief fund for vaccine development, protective equipment, and other response measures. The coronavirus budget would include a $US1.8 billion boost to an existing $US535 million from the Ebola response budget.

However, given that Honeywell brand N95 masks cost at least $US12.40 per mask, the entire allocated budget would not be enough to afford the extra masks – let alone any other supplementary protective gear like hazmat suits and goggles.

The CDC doesn’t recommend that the general public use masks, but they do advise healthcare workers to use them

N95 respirators are not the most effective way for average people to protect themselves from the virus – the face masks can prevent wearers from breathing in particles as small as 0.3 microns, but coronavirus particles measure between 0.05 and 0.2 microns in diameter, according to a recent article in The Lancet.

However, masks are crucial in healthcare settings, both to protect medical workers and to keep doctors and nurses from spreading germs to vulnerable patients. People who have symptoms of the coronavirus or have recently been in contact with others who might be sick should also wear masks to prevent the spread of their own germs.

Trump is facing bipartisan backlash for his proposed coronavirus budget, with Democrats and some Republicans calling the allocation “inadequate.” He defended his budget on Tuesday, tweeting, “If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job.”

In China – the epicentre of the disease – medical workers have been working under extreme conditions; about 3,000 healthcare workers have been infected, and at least eight have died.

The coronavirus has infected 57 Americans as of Tuesday, with over 81,000 confirmed cases worldwide. Over 2,700 people have died from the disease, with China accounting for most of the deaths.

