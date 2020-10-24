A US Navy training aircraft crashed into an Alabama neighbourhood, killing both crew members on board

Anne Owens/US Navy Photo of a T-6B Texan II aircraft from the ‘Rangers’ of Training Squadron (VT) 28 at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas on October 3, 2019.

A T-6B Texas II aircraft, which was being used for training purposes, crashed in a residential neighbourhood in Foley, Alabama, on Friday afternoon.

Both crew members on board died, and no civilian casualties have been reported, the US Navy said. The Navy is not yet releasing the crew members’ names.

The plane had flown from Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, a Navy spokeswoman told the Associated Press.

The chief of Foley’s fire department told Business Insider that debris and fuel from the aircraft after the crash “appeared to have ignited” a family home and two passenger vehicles, and that the fire has since been extinguished.

The US Navy and Department of Defence are investigating the crash.

The Navy did not name the crew members who were on board, saying it would do so until 24 hours after their next of kin are notified.

The plane had flown from Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, a Navy spokeswoman told the Associated Press. Foley is located about 40 miles from Foley.

The US Navy and the Department of Defence are investigating the crash, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. Business Insider has contacted the US Navy, Department of Defence, and the sheriff’s office for further comment.

Google Maps/Business Insider Map showing the locations of NAS Whiting Field, Florida, and Foley, Alabama.

Foley Fire Department chief Joey Darby told Business Insider in a Saturday morning statement: “The remains of the aircraft along with one single family home and two passenger vehicles were all heavily involved with fire.”

“The aircraft did not make direct contact with any homes, but debris and fuel from the aircraft appeared to have ignited the home and vehicles. We extinguished the fire and secured the scene. There were no injuries to residents.”

The Naval Air Training Command tweeted on Friday: “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn two of our pilots who lost their lives during an aircraft crash in Alabama today.”

“Our deepest sympathy goes to their family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Shipmates. We have the watch.”

