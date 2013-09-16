DEVELOPING: Multiple People Shot At US Navy Yard In Washington DC, Shooter Still Active

There isan active shooter at

the Navy Yardin Washington, D.C.

NBC Washington reports that the Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that at least 10 people have been shot, including a base security guard and a D.C. police officer.

The shooting started at about 8:20 a.m. at the headquarters of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

More than 3,000 people work in the building.

From WUSA 9:

Police are looking for the shooter. He is described as a black male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’10” to 6 feet tall, 170 pound with a black shirt and black hat. He is believed to be barricaded somewhere and have multiple guns.

The FAA has grounded all departures at the Reagan National Airport in the capital becasue of the incident. Bolling Air Force Base is reportedly closed for the time being.

Area schools have been locked down and residents have been told to stay in their homes.

Naval Sea Systems Command is the largest of the Navy’s five system commands, accounting for a quarter of the Navy’s budget, and is in charge of buying and maintaining Navy ships, submarines, and combat systems.

From one of our staffers sheltering in place in SE DC. #NavyYardShooting pic.twitter.com/UNcWqRLExY

— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) September 16, 2013

Here’s the White House statement:

WH statement on Navy Yard shooting pic.twitter.com/0zMeigWdqZ

— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 16, 2013

Here’s a map:

