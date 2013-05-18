US Navy SEAL Killed And At Least Five Others Injured In Training Accident

Christopher Menzie via U.S. NavyFile photo: Navy SEALs trainingA U.S. Navy SEAL with Naval Special Warfare Group 2 was killed in a training accident in Fort Know, Ky. Wednesday night, Army Times reports.



From Army Times:

The training accident at the Fort Knox, Ky., Army base left one member of Naval Special Warfare Group 2 dead and five others injured, said Lt. David Lloyd. The five team members sustained minor injuries, and were treated from the hospital and released. One was an explosive ordnance disposal technician and at least “a couple” were SEALs, Lloyd said.

The Times notes that the training involved Humvees and CNN’s Barabra Starr reports that a rollover occurred.

Army Times notes that Fort Knox, about 50 miles southwest of Louisville, has been used as a Navy training ground since World War II.

More to come.

