National Guard via FlickrOne Navy SEAL is dead and another has been injured after they collided in mid-air during a parachute training exercise in the Arizona desert, according to ABC News.



The SEALs were doing “routine military free-fall training,” according to Kenneth McGraw, a spokesman for U.S. Special Operations Command.

More to come …

