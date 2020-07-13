US Navy sailors are being treated for injuries after ship catches fire at San Diego Naval Base

Screenshot via KXTV The USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6).

Several US Navy sailors are injured after a fire broke out aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) docked in Naval Base San Diego, California, on Sunday afternoon.

The LHD-6, an amphibious assault ship, was docked in San Diego and undergoing routine maintenance.

The sailors from the ship were onshore when the first broke out, according to a Navy spokesperson.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Several US Navy sailors are injured after a fire broke out aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) docked in Naval Base San Diego, California, on Sunday afternoon.

The San Diego Fire Department was first requested at around 9:00 a.m., the department wrote on Twitter, where it later said that “several sailors” were being treated for a variety of injuries.

The Naval Surface Forces, Pacific Fleet wrote on Twitter that 11 sailors had been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, but the rest of the crew was accounted for.

ABC 7 San Diego reported that an explosion was reported before authorities responded to the scene Sunday morning, but it remains unclear what the source of the explosion and fire were.

The LHD-6, an amphibious assault ship, was docked in San Diego and undergoing routine maintenance.

Krishna Jackson, a spokesperson for the Naval Base San Diego, said roughly 200 sailors from the ship were aboard in the morning, according to Fox News.

Insider’s request for comment from the San Diego Naval Base was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.