US Navy sailor gives birth on September 11 aboard an aircraft carrier fighting ISIS

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carries out airstrikes against ISIS in Iraq and Syria from the Mediterranean, but in the early morning hours of September 11 a baby was delivered on board, the Navy Times reports.

Normally, a pregnant woman would not deploy in any branch of the military under any circumstances, but the third class petty officer said she was unaware that she was carrying a 7 pound baby girl.

“Both the mother and the baby are healthy and are doing well,” 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Bill Urban told the Navy Times.

The moment the medical staff aboard the Eisenhower knew she was expecting, a helicopter flew out for diapers, formula, and other necessary baby supplies. For a moment, the attention of the Eisenhower turned from fighting ISIS to ushering in a new life.

As the baby was born to a US Navy sailor aboard a US aircraft carrier at sea, she’s a US citizen through and through.

