The US Navy just unveiled a robot that can walk through fire

Navy scientists unveiled details of a prototype firefighting robot February 4 that researchers say could one day help diagnose and prevent safety hazards at sea. The Shipboard Autonomous Firefighting Robot, or SAFFiR, was developed by robotics experts at Virginia Tech. With two legs, and measuring five feet, ten inches tall, SAFFiR can manoeuvre in complex spaces intended for humans.

For now, SAFFiR is operated by a human at a console, but the goal is to develop artificial intelligence so it can work on its own.

Video courtesy of US NAVY

