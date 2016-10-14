Watch the US Navy launch retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed militants in Yemen

Amanda Macias
Uss nitzeUS Navy photoScreen grab of USS Nitze launching a strike in Houthi-controlled territory on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

WASHINGTON, D.C. —  The USS Nitze launched a retaliatory strike in response to two incidents in which US ships were unsuccessfully targeted by anti-ship missiles while operating in international waters.

The Navy released the following video of USS Nitze’s strike against three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled territory on Yemen’s Red Sea coast. 

