Watch the US Navy launch retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed militants in Yemen

US Navy photo Screen grab of USS Nitze launching a strike in Houthi-controlled territory on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The USS Nitze launched a retaliatory strike in response to two incidents in which US ships were unsuccessfully targeted by anti-ship missiles while operating in international waters.

The Navy released the following video of USS Nitze’s strike against three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled territory on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.