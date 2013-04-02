US Navy Moving Warship Closer To North Korea In Response To Threats

The guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) cruises in the Pacific Ocean in 2010.

Officials tell NBC News that the U.S. Navy is shifting a guided-missile destroyer in Pacific Ocean amid ongoing North Korean threats.



From Barbara Starr of CNN:

The U.S. Navy is moving at least one warship closer to the North Korean coastline and more may be on the way, CNN has learned. The SBX-1 radar, a sea-based platform with a radar on top, is also on the move.

A defence Department official told Starr that the deployments are aimed at monitoring North Korean military moves, specifically missile launches the U.S. believes may happen in the coming weeks.

On Sunday an unspecified number of F-22 stealth fighter jets arrived in South Korea to take part in annual military exercises.

The presence of fighters and the warships near the Korean peninsula are the latest U.S. deterrents to Pyongyang’s alleged attack plan (to target four U.S. towns) in addition to being a demonstration of American capabilities should the need for intervention arise.

