A US Navy Submarine Just Launched A Drone .... From Underwater

NAVSEA-AUTEC Submerged submarine USS Providence

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory has successfully launched a drone from a submerged submarine.

The picture is a real composite of a time-lapse photo taken during the launch.

The XFC unmanned aircraft is vertically launched from a ‘Sea Robin’ launch vehicle

attached to the submerged submarine USS Providence.

The drone autonomously deploys its X-wing airfoil and assumes a horizontal flight path — which it can sustain for up to 6-hours.

From conception this idea took less than 6 years to produce and was less expensive compared to traditional decadelong programs.

Earlier this year, the Navy successfully launched and landed an X-47B drone from the deck of the aircraft carrier U.S.S. George H.W. Bush.

