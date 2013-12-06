A US Navy Submarine Just Launched A Drone .... From Underwater

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory has successfully launched a drone from a submerged submarine.
The picture is a real composite of a time-lapse photo taken during the launch.
The XFC unmanned aircraft is vertically launched from a ‘Sea Robin’ launch vehicle
attached to the submerged submarine USS Providence.
The drone autonomously deploys its X-wing airfoil and assumes a horizontal flight path — which it can sustain for up to 6-hours.
From conception this idea took less than 6 years to produce and was less expensive compared to traditional decadelong programs.
Earlier this year, the Navy successfully launched and landed an X-47B drone from the deck of the aircraft carrier U.S.S. George H.W. Bush.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.