29 Awesome Pictures Of The US Navy Through History

The 26th New York Fleet Week is under way over Memorial Day weekend. Close to 1,500 sailors, Marines, and coast guardsmen are expected to participate in this week-long celebration of the sea services.

The Navy is expected to play an increasing role in coming decades, given the U.S.’s Pacific pivot and emerging reluctance to deploy ground troops. The Navy gives the U.S. the ability to project power around the globe even without frequent ground deployments, and is already an indispensable aspect of American policy and national security.

“You’re going to see a much greater emphasis on using sea-based forces to produce an effect,” Admiral Gary Roughead told Reuters. “You’re seeing it in the Mediterranean, with Syria, and you’re seeing it in the Pacific and the Middle East.”

To celebrate America’s Navy, we’ve pulled out some of the coolest photos from the archives.

