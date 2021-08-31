5 missing after a US Navy helicopter crashed off San Diego

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter. Not the one that crashed. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elesia K. Patten/US Navy

Rescuers are searching for five missing crew members of a crashed US Navy helicopter.

One person was rescued after the helicopter crashed into the sea off San Diego, the fleet said.

It said the helicopter crashed during routine flight operations.

A US Navy helicopter crashed into the sea off San Diego, and five crew members are missing.

The US 3rd Fleet said in a statement that one crew member was rescued after Tuesday’s crash, and that “search efforts continue for five additional crewmembers.”

It said that the MH-60S helicopter, which was embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, crashed into the Pacific Ocean while conducting “routine flight operations” around 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. local time.

The search effort involves the Coast Guard and the Navy, the fleet said.