5 missing after a US Navy helicopter crashed off San Diego

- Rescuers are searching for five missing crew members of a crashed US Navy helicopter.
- One person was rescued after the helicopter crashed into the sea off San Diego, the fleet said.
- It said the helicopter crashed during routine flight operations.
A US Navy helicopter crashed into the sea off San Diego, and five crew members are missing.
The US 3rd Fleet said in a statement that one crew member was rescued after Tuesday’s crash, and that “search efforts continue for five additional crewmembers.”
It said that the MH-60S helicopter, which was embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, crashed into the Pacific Ocean while conducting “routine flight operations” around 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. local time.
The search effort involves the Coast Guard and the Navy, the fleet said.