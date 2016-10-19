US Navy to fight breast cancer with a bright pink fighter jet

October is breast-cancer awareness month in the US, and the US Navy has stepped up to the plate with a bright pink F9F-8 Cougar fighter jet, 11 Alive News reports.

The USS Lexington Museum on the bay in Corpus Christi, Texas, is hosting the Cougar, which was a mainstay of the Navy’s aviation fleet back when the Lexington, the last remaining World War II-era Essex-class aircraft carrier, patrolled the seas.

The paint job, a vivid shade named “hellonica,” is mixed with a dish-washing liquid that will wash off after October ends.

The American Cancer Society states that “about 246,660 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women” and that more than 40,000 women will die from breast cancer in 2016 alone.

NOW WATCH: The most advanced jet in history grounded by a simple engine fire



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.