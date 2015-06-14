The US Navy just tested a giant electromagnetic catapult

The US Navy has just tested their new electromagnetic aircraft launching system. The Navy hopes the new launching system will be able to replace existing steam based systems used to launch planes. The weighted sled was launched into the James River where it was recovered for additional test launches. So far the new system has shown that it can pull up to 80,000 pounds and has a much smoother acceleration than the current system.
Video courtesy of US Navy
