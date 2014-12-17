The US Just Used A Laser Weapon System On A Navy Ship For The First Time

For the first time, a laser weapon system (LaWS) was successfully operated aboard a US Navy ship.

A demonstration of LaWS took place in November aboard the USS Ponce while it was deployed to the Arabian Gulf. It struck targets aboard a small speeding boat, shot down an unmanned drone and destroyed other moving targets.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of the Associated Press.

