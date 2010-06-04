Bonus Season: US Soccer Players To Get Biggest Payout In World Cup History If They Win

It might be an unlikely scenario, but the U.S. National Soccer team is set for a massive $20 million payout if they win the World Cup in South Africa, meaning each player could rake in a staggering $895,131.



This is far and away the largest bonus scheme for any national team at the World Cup, with Spain coming in second at $731,700 per player, according to Sporting Intelligence.

Sporting Intelligence have this handy infographic on how much the U.S. will get paid out in each result.

Via Yahoo’s Dirty Tackle Blog:

