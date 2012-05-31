A Park With The World's Oldest Trees Has The Dirtiest Air In America

Flickr/AJ Leon



Sequoia National Park in California, famed for its groves of giant sequoia trees (some of the biggest and oldest trees in the world) appears as an unspoilt span of canyons, lakes, forests and mountain peaks. But looks can be deceiving; the park also happens to have the worst air pollution of any of the 52 national parks in America, according to a new ranking from the Associated Press:While forest fires create some pollution, most comes from the San Joaquin Valley, the expanse of farmland that is home to California’s two busiest north-south trucking highways, diesel freight train corridors, food processing plants and tens of thousands of diesel tractors.

A representative of the National Park Association told the AP that ozone levels in Sequoia National Park are as bad as Los Angeles.

Ground-level ozone, a main component of smog, is formed by the reaction of nitorgen oxides (i.e power plants and cars) and volatile organic compounds (i.e. chemical plants and gasoline pumps) in response to sunlight.

The news organisation used data from the National Park Service system and Environmental Protection Agency to rank U.S. national parks with the highest smog levels (an ozone level of 75 parts per billion or higher is “unhealthy for sensitive populations such as asthmatics, children, and the elderly” based on the EPA’s guidelines) and the numbers of days with air violations in 2011.

Check out the list below (worst is #1):

1. Sequoia National Park, CA

Air violations: 87 days

Highest ozone level: 98 ppb (unhealthy for everyone)



2. Joshua Tree National Park, CA

Air violations: 56 days

Highest ozone level: 91 ppb (unhealthy for everyone)



3. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, NC

Recorded air violations: 12 days

Highest ozone level: 83 ppb (unhealthy for sensitive groups)



4. Yosemite National Park, CA

Air violations: 8 days

Highest ozone level: 79 ppb (unhealthy for sensitive groups)



5. Rocky Mountain National Park, CO

Air violations: 8 days

Highest ozone level: 77 ppb (unhealthy for sensitive groups)

6. Big Bend National Park, Texas

Air violations: 7 days

Highest ozone level: 77 ppb (unhealthy for sensitive groups)

7. Mojave National Preserve, CA

Air violations: 6 days

Highest ozone level: 78 ppb (unhealthy for sensitive groups)

