The US has 8 more days to get thousands of people out of Afghanistan before the Taliban says it will face ‘consequences’

An evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday. Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

With the August 31 deadline looming, the US has eight more days to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesperson said there would be “consequences” if the US didn’t pull out by then.

ISIS has been making threats, and the US told people not to go to the airport without instructions.

The situation in Afghanistan is growing more precarious by the day, and both the Taliban and ISIS are making threats.

The US has just eight more days to evacuate thousands out of Kabul or face “consequences,” a Taliban spokesperson said on Sunday.

“It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces,” Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson, said in an interview with Sky News. “So if they extend it, that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that.”

He added: “If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations – the answer is no. Or there would be consequences.”

Evacuation hasn’t been easy.

“Large crowds of people, including many who are not eligible for relocation have made access to the airport extremely difficult,” the US Embassy in Kabul tweeted on Monday.

Thousands have continued to gather, desperate to get out, despite warnings and threats against doing so and violence outside the airport.

Afghans gather on a roadside near the airport in Kabul on Friday. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty

An Afghan guard was killed and three others were injured on Monday in a gunfight outside the Kabul airport. The fight, between Western soldiers, Afghan guards, and other unidentified gunmen, involved US and German forces, The Associated Press reported, citing the German military.

ISIS threats are complicating the evacuation

Over the weekend, US officials told Americans in Kabul to stay away from the airport because of “potential security threats outside the gates.”

Thousands of jailed members of ISIS and al-Qaida were released from prison as the Taliban took hold of the capital city. While this was likely unplanned, unrest in the country allowed for all prisoners to be freed, including those who are enemies of the Taliban.

“ISIS-K has been waiting for an opportunity like this, where its fighters can exploit the chaos of the situation on the ground for a chance to kill American soldiers,” Colin Clarke, a counterterrorism analyst at the Soufan Group, told The New York Times, referring to ISIS’s Khorasan affiliate in Afghanistan.

“We are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so,” the US Embassy alert said.

Getting people out of Kabul is just one large step in the complex evacuation process. First, the US military and allies fly people to bases in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

Then, the US has enlisted commercial airlines to help run flights out of overcrowded regions that are packed with evacuees, The Wall Street Journal first reported. On Sunday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered six American airlines to help transport evacuees on 18 planes, activating a little-known program called the Civil Reserve Air Fleet.

The US has evacuated at least 37,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, according to the Pentagon.

A precarious situation

Violence throughout the country also worsened this weekend. Resistance groups are on the rise in northern Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley – the only province not under Taliban rule.

Anti-Taliban forces in Baghlan attacked, which resulted in a deadly battle, The Wall Street Journal reported. These groups don’t have an interest in a civil war, The Journal report, citing Panjshir’s leader. They’re looking for a share of the new Afghan government, they said.

The groups are pledging to continue their fight even as much of Afghanistan’s army and security forces have folded under Taliban rule. The country will likely grow even more chaotic when US forces leave.