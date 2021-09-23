US murders jumped by 30% in 2020, the largest increase since record-keeping began in 1960

New Orleans Police patrol the French Quarter Sean Gardner

The US saw a 29% increase in murder in 2020, marking the biggest increase since national record-keeping began in 1960, according to preliminary data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation reviewed by the New York Times.

There were 21,500 murders in 2020, nearly 5,000 more than there were in 2019, according to the data.

Still, the national rate – which is defined as murders per 100,000 people – is below the rate that it was in the early 1990s.

According to the New York Times, analysts believe last year’s deadly trend may have been the result of COVID-19 pandemic stress, increased firearm carrying, and distrust between the public and police in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Notable was the national trend of increased murder, rather than something felt at a more regional level, the report said, with an increase murder rate at every region in the country.

For the 32nd straight year, Louisiana boasted the highest murder rate among states, while St. Louis was the US city with the highest murder rate, the Times reported.

Despite 2020’s increased murder rate, the Guardian reported that crime other than homicide has dropped during the pandemic.