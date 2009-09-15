US Multinationals Looking To List In Shanghai

Major multinationals such as General Electric (GE) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) are interested in listing on the Shanghai stock exchange’s proposed international board.



This makes sense given the high stock valuations currently achievable in China. US companies could raise relatively cheap capital and at the same time raise their local brand awareness via a Shanghai listing.

Caijing: Referring to a CLSA forum to be held in Hong Kong next week, Slone said the firm has been forced to place a quota on the number of attendees because of the number of U.S. enterprises requesting to speak at the symposium. “This shows their level of interest,” Slone said.

For US investors, these listings could be good news for local US shares. Higher valuations in China could lift domestic prices in response.

