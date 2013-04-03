US Moves Second Warship Near Korean Peninsula Amid Tensions

The USS John McCain

The U.S. is deploying a second guided-missile destroyer to the Asia-Pacific region, Reuters reports.



The USS John McCain, an Aegis-class warship used for ballistic missile defence, will join the USS Fitzgerald off the Korean peninsula. The USS Decatur is also headed to the region ahead of suspected North Korea missile launches in the coming weeks.

As we noted yesterday, the presence of F-22 stealth fighters and warships near the Korean peninsula serve as deterrents to Pyongyang’s alleged attack plan (to target four U.S. towns) in addition to demonstrating American capabilities should the need for intervention arise.

The officials told Reuters that a floating, X-band radar was not being deployed to the region, despite Barbarra Starr of CNN reporting, citing a defence Department official, that the U.S. deployed a SBX-1 radar to monitor North Korean military moves.

