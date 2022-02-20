US embassy in Moscow urges Americans in Russia to avoid crowds due to ‘threats of attacks’ in urban areas

Security patrols outside the US embassy in Moscow in April 2021. Pavel Golovkin/AP

The US embassy in Moscow issued a security alert to Americans in Russia on Sunday.

The embassy told Americans to avoid crowds, carry ID, and have an evacuation plan.

The alert comes as US officials warn Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

The United States embassy in Moscow on Sunday issued a warning to Americans in Russia about “threats of attacks” in urban areas, telling them to avoid crowded places.

“According to media sources, there have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine,” the embassy said in a security alert.

The security alert tells Americans to “carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Russian visa,” to “stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners,” and to “have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.”

The US has already been urging Americans in Ukraine to leave.

The security alert comes as the threat of Russia invading Ukraine looms. The White House said Saturday Russia could attack Ukraine “at any time.”