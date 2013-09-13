US GOVERNMENT BUDGET DEFICIT SHRINKS

The U.S. government posted a deficit of $US147.9 billion in August, according to the latest monthly budget statement just released by the Treasury Department.

Economists expected the Treasury to report a slightly smaller August deficit of $US146 billion.

Government spending outlays were $US333 billion, while receipts were $US185 billion.

This month’s deficit is down 22% from last year’s August deficit of $US190.5 billion.

In July, the Treasury posted a deficit of $US97.6 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.