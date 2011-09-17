Money Anxiety Hits A 30-Year High

Unemployment continues to remain high, Washington has shown no consensus on job plans and the U.S. global economic recovery is faltering. Naturally, consumers would alter their spending habits to account for the uncertainty.



The latest Money Anxiety Index (MAI) showed an increase in the level of financial anxiety in September. The index rose to 99.8 up from last month and at its highest in over 30 years.

Unlike subjective economic indicators that gauge how people feel about the economy, the money anxiety index measures how economic indicators affect consumer behaviour.

According to Geller’s findings consumer’s begin to modify their behaviour to changing conditions, before their confidence (sentiment) starts to wane. In his latest report, Geller points out that the MAI began to rise in October 2006, three months before consumer confidence began to fall in January 2007, and 14 months before the recession hit.

Here’s a chart of the misery anxiety index prior to the recession:

Photo: Money Anxiety Index

Now here’s a look at the consumer sentiment index prior to the recession:

Photo: Money Anxiety Index

September’s MAI isn’t anywhere near its 1980s high of 136, but Geller, developer of the index believes rises in the index signal a recession. Now we’re not saying we swear by this data, but if recent retail sales are anything to go by, consumers certainly seem anxious. If you want to check this out for yourself, look the MAI and recession start dates since 1959:

Photo: Money Anxiety Index

