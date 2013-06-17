In U.S., The Mobile Internet Accounts For Nearly Half Of Time-Spend Online

Smartphones and tablets combined for 48% of time spent on the Internet in the U.S during February. according to comScore.



That’s a significant usage statistic, since it shows we’re close to the tipping point when the mobile Internet of apps and mobile Web browsers begin to absorb more consumer engagement than the PC-based Internet.

A second statistic helps to put this number in perspective, however.

StatCounter found that mobile accounted for only 15% of global Internet traffic in May.

It’s worth remembering that StatCounter measures traffic as page views from pocket-sized computing devices (which excludes tablets, unless you’re wearing cargo pants) and does not include app usage. Meanwhile, comScore’s measuring time-spend on apps and the mobile Web, across smartphones and tablets.

In other words, if you’re considering the open Internet of websites — as opposed to the closed “walled garden” app ecosystems — and the universe of billions of global handset users, mobile still has a long way to go.

Another factor to keep in mind is that Americans spend about 6 times as much time in mobile apps as they do on the mobile Web. So the large proportion of time Americans spend on the mobile Internet has a lot to do with their app addiction, while in terms of mobile Web usage they may hew a bit closer to the global average.

In any case, the mobile Internet is clearly close to becoming the dominant online experience for Americans.

