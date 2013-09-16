Tablets Are A Bright Spot In Driving Mobile E-Commerce Traffic, Especially IPads

About 22% of U.S. e-commerce website traffic came from smartphones and tablets during the second quarter of 2013, according to the latest Monetate report.

That’s up from 15% in the second quarter of 2012, but growth is slowing. Sequentially, that share only ticked up about 1 percentage point from the first quarter, when mobile devices accounted for just over 21% of e-commerce traffic.

Smartphones specifically have been a bit of a disappointment in becoming a standalone shopping device. Their share of e-commerce traffic has hovered between 9% and 9.5% for four consecutive quarters.

The smartphone’s failure to gain greater traction in the mobile commerce space may be one of the biggest explanations behind the slowdown in U.S. mobile commerce growth last quarter.

Tablets are a bright spot, though. Their traffic share increased year-over-year to 12% from about 7%.

They’re nowhere near the traffic share of PCs, but Monetate’s data also reveals that tablet conversion rates and average order values are on par with desktop conversions and order values. These are important metrics for mobile retailers.

Interestingly, the tablet’s mobile commerce growth can be attributed primarily to iPad shoppers. The iPad took a majority 51% share of all mobile e-commerce traffic, up from 43% over the last twelve months.

Click here to download the chart and data in Excel

Click here to see a larger version of this chart

Here’s a chart detailing the e-commerce traffic shares of the individual mobile platforms and their devices, but looking only at mobile. The iPad’s dominance is evident.

The iPhone was the biggest disappointment of all within mobile commerce. Its traffic share among mobile devices has declined from 31% to 27% year-over-year.

Click here to see a larger version of this chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.