U.S. Mobile Content Use Continues To Tick Up

With smartphone penetration now above 50 per cent, U.S. mobile usage continues to rise.



According to the latest comScore numbers, mobile apps and Web browsers were the biggest winners, notching 12 and 10 percentage point gains in the past year, respectively. As of September, 54 per cent of the U.S. smartphone population has used downloaded apps, and 52.6 per cent have used their browsers.

As we discuss in our mobile usage report, mobile content consumption is generally additive— consumers are reading more news, watching more videos, and listening to more music than they otherwise would have.

If U.S. smartphone penetration begins to slow, as we expect, then the share of mobile population that uses mobile apps, accesses social networks, etc. will also level off. However, overall mobile content consumption should get a boost from the arrival of LTE, which is 10 times faster than 3G.

