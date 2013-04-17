U.S. Mobile Ad Revenue Doubled Last Year

U.S. mobile ad revenues were up 111% last year, according to IAB’s 2012 Internet Advertising Revenue Report. That growth pushed mobile ad spend to $3.4 billion last year, up from $1.6 billion in 2011.



The growth is impressive and in part reflects the mobile ad market’s maturation, and its adoption of new mobile-focused formats and ad platforms.

However, many mobile ads are still nothing more than Web search and display ads viewed on mobile, so in some senses the market is just benefiting from online activity that shifted to mobile.

Facebook’s move into mobile ads last year also helped power growth.

Mobile also doubled its share of the U.S. digital ad market. Mobile was 9% of U.S. digital ad spend in 2012, up from 5% in 2011.

Overall, U.S. digital advertising revenues rose 15% last year. Search was the largest single category, grabbing a 46% market share.

In the larger picture, however, mobile remains a blip. Mobile accounted for 2% of total U.S. ad spend last year, up from 1% a year prior, even though mobile now 12% of our media consumption share.

