US Misery Index Is At A 28-Year High

Hotter-than-expected inflation readings out of the U.K. and U.S. remind us that purchases are becoming increasingly tough on our wallets, especially as unemployment rates remain stubbornly high.



The misery index, which is the sum of the unemployment rate and the CPI inflation rate, is sitting at multi-year highs.

According to Markit Economics, the U.K.’s misery index is at a 19-year high. The U.S. misery index is at a 28-year high. Check out this chart for some historical context.

Photo: Markit Economics

But there are plenty of countries that are way more miserable. For more, here are The 15 Most Miserable Places In The World.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.