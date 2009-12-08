US Mint Suspends One Ounce Gold Coin Sales Due To Shortage!

“The United States Mint has depleted its inventory of 2009 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Bullion Coins. … No additional inventory will be made available. As additional information becomes available regarding 2010-dated American Buffalo One Once Gold Bullion Coins, you will be notified.” So said a memorandum issued Friday to authorised purchasers of U.S. Mint gold coins and reported by Jim Sinclair..



Mineweb reported only two weeks ago, on November 25th, the suspension of sales of American Gold Eagle coins by the Mint – U.S. Mint suspends American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin sales – again, which, at the time, reckoned such sales would be resumed early this month – but in the event, not only is the suspension of the Gold Eagle coin sales continuing, but also now the American Buffalo one ounce gold coin sales have also been suspended, with no new sales now planned until some time in 2010 – although the current sharp fall in the gold price may provide the Mint with a bit of respite from its supply/demand woes.

