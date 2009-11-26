U.S. Mint Runs Out of Gold Coins

The U.S. Mint has announced that will stop selling 1-ounce gold bullion coins. Demand has been so strong that they’ve effectively run out of 2009 American Eagle coins.



They sold 124,000 coins in November alone, after selling 115,000 in October and September.

Have no fear, they plan to resume coin sales in early December.

Reuters via CNBC: Produced from gold mined in the United States, the 22-karat American Eagles have been novel items among collectors and investors since their introduction in 1986. Each coin has a face value of $50 but it is sold by authorised dealers at a premium to the price of gold.

