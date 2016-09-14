The US military has a major weight problem

A new report from Andrew Tilghman of the Military Times states that the US’s obesity epidemic has spread to the military, with a whopping 7.8% of US military members now being clinically overweight.

Having a body mass index (BMI) of over 25 defines one of being overweight by the military’s standards, though reason exists to question the accuracy of BMI in predicting overall health.

While weight problems affect a much smaller portion of the military than the US’s population at large (70% overweight), the figure, nonetheless, is troubling.

“If I have to climb up to the top of a mountain in Nuristan, in Afghanistan, and if I have someone who is classified as clinically obese, they are potentially going to be a liability for me on that patrol,” Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Troxel told the Military Times.

