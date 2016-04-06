This chart shows how huge US military spending is compared to the rest of the world

World military expenditure rose 1% in real terms last year, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

It’s the first increase since 2011.

The SIPRI said the main reason for the rise was continued growth in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, and some parts of the Middle East.

The United State’s expenditure fell 2.4% to $569 billion (£401 billion) in 2015, thanks mainly to the country’s continued withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Despite this, the US still had “by far” the biggest military budget in 2015, spending 36% of the world’s total.

China’s expenditure rose by 7.4 % to $215 billion, while Saudi Arabia’s grew by 5.7 per cent to $87.2 billion.

Russia was 2015’s fourth largest spender at $66.4 billion, an increase of 7.5%.

Here’s the chart that shows how big a share the US had in world military spending last year:

Dr Sam Perlo-Freeman, head of SIPRI’s military expenditure project, said 2015 was a year of contrast for military spending:

“On the one hand, spending trends reflect the escalating conflict and tension in many parts of the world; on the other hand, they show a clear break from the oil-fuelled surge in military spending of the past decade. This volatile economic and political situation creates an uncertain picture for the years to come”

The report added that the expenditure fall in Latin American and Africa was symbolic of the continents’ declining economies, with Venezuela, Brazil and Angola in particular feeling the pinch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.