The only chart you need to see to know that the US spends more on its military than the next 11 countries combined

Flickr/The U.S. Army US Army paratroopers aboard an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft loaded with a heavy-drop-rigged Humvee for a night jump onto Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

It’s no surprise the United States pours more money into its military than any other country in the world.

In 2015, the US had a defence budget of about $597 billion, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ most recent World Military Balance report, released earlier this year.

In short, that’s more than the next 11 countries combined.

The following graphic from the institute helps put things in perspective:

Even China’s reported budget of $146 billion — good for second-highest in the world — looks modest next to that of the US.

It’s safe to say the incredible funding the Pentagon receives is the driving force behind America’s military strength.

