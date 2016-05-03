The only chart you need to see to know that the US spends more on its military than the next 11 countries combined

It’s no surprise the United States pours more money into its military than any other country in the world.
In 2015, the US had a defence budget of about $597 billion, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ most recent World Military Balance report, released earlier this year.
In short, that’s more than the next 11 countries combined.
The following graphic from the institute helps put things in perspective:
Even China’s reported budget of $146 billion — good for second-highest in the world — looks modest next to that of the US.
It’s safe to say the incredible funding the Pentagon receives is the driving force behind America’s military strength.
NOW WATCH: A Navy SEAL reveals what ‘American Sniper’ got wrong
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.